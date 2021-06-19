Pepi’s 2nd-half goal lifts FC Dallas to 1-1 draw with Loons

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored the tying goal in the 68th minute and FC Dallas held on for a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. Ryan Hollingshead led Pepi into the penalty area with a well-placed pass and Pepi finished with a left-footed shot into the left corner to make it 1-all for Dallas. Franco Fragapane, who was making his MLS debut, opened the scoring for Minnesota in the 36th minute. With the draw, the Loons recorded their first point in the franchise’s five visits to Dallas’ Toyota Stadium.