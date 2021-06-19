Steamboat Days returns to Winona

WINONA, Min. (WXOW) - After a year-long hiatus from the traditional Steamboat Days, the event triumphantly returned to celebrate the history of Winona. The celebration is on Main Street and in Levee Park.

The celebration started on Wednesday and plans to run through Sunday. It features carnival rides, food, beverages, and live music. The Carnival crew traveled from Louisiana for the event. Due to less employees among the crew, the Ferris wheel and other rides are absent.

On Friday, local band Hair Metal Radio performed for a couple thousand people in attendance. On Saturday, the Kiddie Parade returned in a limited capacity.

"We've done a really good job, the community. You can tell people really wanted to get out, [just] walk down the carnival, walk through the kiddie land, the food court, the entertainment tent in the evening," said Maynard Johnson, President of Steamboat Days.

Organizers are excited for next year's milestone year. Steamboat Days returns for its 75th anniversary. A special fireworks display is coming. Stunt Dogs, a performance group from California, is also performing at the 75th Steamboat Days.

This year's celebration continues until Sunday night when a fireworks display concludes the celebration. If weather rains out the display on Sunday, Monday is the backup day.