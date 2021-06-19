Storms On The Horizon

Beautiful Saturday…

Temperatures were in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies across the Coulee Region.

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of showers and thunderstorms will increase. The SPC has issued a marginal risk for La Crosse. Areas south of the area are under a slight risk. There is the risk of severe t-storms with lightning, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass counts will be low on Sunday and medium on Monday. Pine counts will be low on Sunday and Monday. Mold counts will be medium on Sunday and Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt