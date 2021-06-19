Sunny Start To The Weekend

Beautiful Saturday…

Temperatures will reach the 80s with mostly sunny skies across the Coulee Region.

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass counts will be high on Saturday and low on Sunday. Pine counts will be low on Saturday and Sunday. Mold counts will be medium on Saturday and Sunday.

