Twins activate Buxton after lengthy absence for hip strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is the lineup against the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton homered twice in a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton last played in the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was second in the majors with a .370 batting average when he got hurt. The Twins optioned utility man Willians Astudillo to St. Paul.