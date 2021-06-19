What to expect when coming to UW-La Crosse for the state track meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're planning on coming to UW-La Crosse for the WIAA State Track meet, here are a few things to know before you arrive.

TICKETS

The first is tickets. The WIAA has allotted five tickets to each qualifying athlete through each school. There are also general admission tickets available for each day for fans. Those tickets can be purchased here.

PARKING

Parking permits may be purchased online, or at campus entrances (see map below) on the day of the event.

The university and WIAA are encouraging people to purchase a permit online. Print the permit and present it to the attendants at the campus entrances.

Day permits are $8 per car and $15 per bus.

Customers will receive a receipt with individually numbered permits. The permits must be printed out and displayed on the dashboard.Permits are valid for specific UW-L lots.

Police will direct customers where to park.

Please contact Parking Services at 608.785.8061 or by email with questions.

News app viewers can see a map of UW-La Crosse here.