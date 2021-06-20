A Stormy Father’s Day

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of showers and thunderstorms will increase. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for La Crosse. Areas south of the area are under a slight risk. There is the risk of severe t-storms with lightning, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler Weather On The Way

High Temperatures on Monday will be well below average with highs in the 70s in the Coulee region. Lows overnight could reach the upper 40s. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain Chances Return late week

We will have the possibility for more beneficial rain as we approach late week. Right now it is too early to tell if any severe weather will occur but we will certainly be monitoring.

Have a great Father's Day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt