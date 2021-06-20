Pet boarding facility reaches maximum capacity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 'Fun Fur Pets' boarding and training facility reached full capacity over the weekend with more people traveling now that it's safe.

Head animal concierge Eve Molzhon said it's another result of national pet ownership going up 36% during the pandemic.

More people bought pets and now that it's safe to travel, they need to find places to board their furry friends while they're away.

"So now you're getting back on with your life where does your pet fit in?" Molzhon said. "This weekend we had to turn people away just like a hotel. There are only so many available suites, so many available cat condos and so when people call and ask to board their pet with us and we say no we're sorry we're full we've reached a maximum capacity."

Typically holidays are the busiest with about 100 boarded animals--this weekend there were 140.

"We cater to the animals," Molzhon said. "We want to make sure they're happy. We keep a poop log. Who has diarrhea? That's a sign of stress. Who's not eating? That's a sign of stress. Are we making sure that everyone is drinking their water… So really making sure that everybody is getting the best care that they can."

New pet owners need to think ahead of time.

"Plan in advance," she said. "We feel horrible when we cannot accommodate your pet but there are only so many spots in our daycare environment. Plan ahead. And Always have plan b."

Lisa Ulber purchased her puppy Lou during the pandemic and dropped him off for her first weekend trip away from home.

"So we committed to getting him like two weeks before everything shut down so we knew we were going to get him in the middle of quarantine which was going to be tricky," Ulberg said. "But it was nice that we knew we wanted to bring him here."

Molzhon said if people can't give their pets a proper home anymore, they should contact local rescue homes. It's better than using Craig's List because shelters help find the right fit.