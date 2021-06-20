Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. The first was his 3-month-old son that he cradled in his arms on Father’s Day. Then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else. Rahm holed a bending 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to catch Louis Oosthuizen. He buried another curling, left-to-right birdie putt from 18 feet on the final hole for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory. Rahm won his first major and returned to No. 1 in the world