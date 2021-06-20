Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops, no one hurt

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says at least one Katyusha rocket has fallen close to the perimeter of a military base that hosts U.S. troops in northern Iraq. The rocket fell Sunday near the sprawling Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province but did not explode. There was no significant damage. An Iraqi security official said a fence at the perimeter of the base was minimally damaged. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. An investigation by security forces found the projectile had been launched from the nearby al-Baghdadi area.