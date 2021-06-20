Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For La Crosse Region

Stormy Father's Day…

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 p.m. There is the risk of severe t-storms with lightning, large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather for the La Crosse region.

The main timeframe will be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. today. Futurecast is showing a line of strong thunderstorms pushing through the region this evening.

Summer Solstice

Cooler Weather On The Way

High Temperatures on Monday will be well below average with highs in the upper 60s in the Coulee region. Lows overnight could reach the upper 40s. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the upper 70s. Lower dew points will also be in the picture making it feel comfortable outside.

Rain Chances Return late week

We will have the possibility for more beneficial rain as we approach late week. Right now it is too early to tell if any severe weather will occur but we will certainly be monitoring.

Have a great Father's Day!

