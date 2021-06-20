Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD…

NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE…SOUTHERN WINNESHIEK AND NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW

COUNTIES…

At 509 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Cresco to near Jerico. Movement was

southeast at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Decorah, Cresco, Calmar, Lawler, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Ridgeway,

Protivin, Waucoma, Jerico, St. Lucas, Jackson Junction, Vernon

Springs County Park, Festina, Vernon Springs, Nordness, Lake Meyer

County Park, County Roads V 58 And A 46, County Roads V 56 And B 33

and County Roads W 14 And A 34.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.