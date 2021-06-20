Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Howard County
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD…
NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE…SOUTHERN WINNESHIEK AND NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW
COUNTIES…
At 509 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Cresco to near Jerico. Movement was
southeast at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Decorah, Cresco, Calmar, Lawler, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Ridgeway,
Protivin, Waucoma, Jerico, St. Lucas, Jackson Junction, Vernon
Springs County Park, Festina, Vernon Springs, Nordness, Lake Meyer
County Park, County Roads V 58 And A 46, County Roads V 56 And B 33
and County Roads W 14 And A 34.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.