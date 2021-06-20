Supporting Wisconsin’s farmers during Dairy Month: Feltz Family Farms in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) – June is National Dairy Month and each week, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend will air a piece that highlights a different farm in Wisconsin.

This week’s highlighted dairy farm is Feltz Family Farms, in Stevens Point. The farm has been in Jake Feltz’s family for 100 years.

Over the past hundred years, the farm has seen a lot of changes ranging from milking cows by hand, to now machines doing it. Feltz is a part of the sixth generation on the farm and said, “It’s really cool to see that older generation really kind of appreciate it and see it grow.”

Feltz is looking forward to watching the seventh generation come into it, too.

One area of the Feltz Family Farm that’s expanded is cheesemaking. They make cheese right on site, now. The fresh cheese curds made each morning are their most popular product.

Feltz encourages people to learn what dairy farmers do by coming out and seeing for yourself what they do on the farm.

“The best thing to support the dairy industry is eat cheese, drink milk, eat ice cream,” according to Feltz.

To learn more, visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin’s website.

This segment was sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.