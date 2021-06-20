Video shows California deputy kicking suspect in head

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff’s deputy is under criminal investigation after he was recorded on video kicking a pursuit suspect in the head while the man appeared to be surrendering. The Sun newspaper reports the San Bernardino County deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. The suspect was riding a motorcycle Wednesday when he failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led the deputy on a high-speed chase. He eventually ditched the bike and hid under a car. Video obtained by the website TMZ shows the deputy kicking the man twice after he put his hands up and got on his knees.