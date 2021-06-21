Arizona feeling brunt of wildfire activity across US West

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West, including a blaze touched off by lightning that was moving toward northern Arizona’s largest city. The mountainous town of Flagstaff was shrouded in smoke Monday. The national forest surrounding it announced a full closure set to begin later this week _ the first time that has happened since 2006. Wildfire resources were shifting quickly to handle the biggest, most complex blazes around the country. While temperatures are expected to moderate in the coming days, scattered thunderstorms and wind remain a concern for crews.