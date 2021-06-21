Bear bites camper near Mystic Lake in Custer Gallatin forest

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A bear bit a person who was camping near Mystic Lake in Montana over the weekend. The U.S. Forest Service says improperly stored food likely attracted bears to the area in the Custer Gallatin National Forest southwest of Bozeman. The person was bitten a couple hours after dawn Saturday and was too injured to walk out, but was able to find a runner who called 911. The person was flown to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Several trails in the area were closed on Saturday, but reopened Sunday. The U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks are investigating.