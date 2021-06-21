Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is opening a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries. It’s a sensitive project that has taken years to realize. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak to an opening ceremony Monday for the Documentation Center for Displacement, Expulsion, Reconciliation, more than 13 years after her government gave the plan the go-ahead. The center’s director says that making the project reality was long viewed as “an impossible balancing act.”