Blair-Taylor comes from behind to win, keeps perfect season alive

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - Undefeated Blair-Taylor hosted Marathon in Sectional softball action on Monday evening.

Marathon jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Blair-Taylor responded in the bottom half. Abby Thompson connected for a sacrifice fly to drive in one of the Wildcats' two runs in the inning.

The game remained slow through the next three innings until Marathon forced a sprint in the final innings. The Red Raiders recaptured the lead in the fifth with a productive, three-run round of at-bats.

With at-bats starting to run out, the Wildcats needed to respond to keep their perfect season hopes alive. Alivia Boe did just that. She connected for a towering fly ball just out of the right fielder's reach. The tying run scored and the go ahead run scored.

Blair-Taylor shut down Marathon in the sixth and seventh to win, 5-4.

The Wildcats advance to the Sectional Championship on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Blair-Taylor's Alivia Boe had the game-changing 2 RBI Double in the fifth inning.