Chief: Prognosis for Wichita officer who was shot improves

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says an officer who was shot during the weekend remains in critical but stable condition and his prognosis is improving. Ramsey said Monday the officer, a five-year veteran, was shot in the head and legs. His family has asked the officer’s name not be released. He was shot and a suspect was killed while officers were checking on the welfare of a woman and her daughter Saturday night. Investigators say the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, ignored commands to put down a gun when officers found him in a shed. Hodge fired 18 shots. Police say officers fired back and Hodge was hit once, killing him.