Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) — Tropical Depression Claudette is regaining strength and expected to return to tropical storm status as it nears the coasts of North and South Carolina. The system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph early Monday, less than two days after Claudette was blamed for 13 deaths in Alabama. A multi-vehicle crash killed eight children who were riding in a van for a youth home for abused or neglected kids. The wreck also claimed the lives of a Tennessee man and his infant daughter. Separately, a tree fell on a home killing an adult and a toddler, and a woman whose car ran off the road into a swollen creek died in north Alabama.