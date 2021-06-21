Debate over Myanmar upends start to UN rights body session

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body opened its latest session and was immediately embroiled in a debate over the representation of Myanmar, where a military coup toppled the civilian government in February. Western states lined up to insist that two planned debates on the human rights situation in Myanmar at the Human Rights Council should go forward even without the country represented. But China, the Philippines and Venezuela countered that it should be. Myanmar hasn’t been represented at the U.N. in Geneva since the civilian government’s ambassador left after the coup.