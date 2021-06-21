DNR to present wolf population estimate for committee input on upcoming harvest

(WAOW) — Wisconsin’s second wolf harvest season of 2021 is approaching, and officials are slated to start providing input.

Wisconsin’s Wolf Harvest Advisory Committee is a group that represents a variety of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, tribal interests, and conservation groups. They provide input to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) while the season recommendations are in development.

The group did not meet prior to the February harvest, but are meeting this week, ahead of the November harvest.

During that meeting, members will be presented information on wolf population, wildlife science and historic information for the purpose of planning the season.

Reportedly, that DNR data, as informed by winter tracking surveys, estimates with 95% certainty that the wolf population is between 944-1,377 animals. They say the data, which was taken prior to the February harvest, indicates a stable population from the previous year.

The Wolf Harvest Advisory Committee is only the first step in guiding the fall hunt. The DNR is holding tribal consultations in late June and July. Then, the department presents a recommendation to the Natural Resources Board (NRB) in August.

Then, the Natural Resources Board then sets a quota and the DNR is expected to hold a license drawing in late August or early September.

The season opens on November 8, and can close no later than February 28, 2022.