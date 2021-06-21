Donaldson bids to lead N. Ireland’s biggest unionist party

LONDON (AP) — Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed that he will stand again for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party, just five weeks after narrowly losing the election to become leader of the senior party in Northern Ireland’s government. Donaldson, who is a lawmaker in the U.K. parliament in London, is not expected to be opposed following last month’s bruising party leadership contest that led to arguably the biggest crisis in the history of the DUP. The winner of that contest, Edwin Poots, resigned last week after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. Donaldson urged changes to the new post-Brexit trade rules as they relate to Northern Ireland.