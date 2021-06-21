Feeling Like Autumn in The Coulee Region

Today's Weather

It is the second day of summer, but it sure doesn't feel like it as temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees across most of the coulee region. A strong pressure gradient associated with a low pressure system is causing gusty northwest winds in the area. Tonight should be very cool with temperatures bottoming out in the 40s across most of the region.

Pattern Change

Another trough will move in mid-week. A cold front will arrive in the latter part of the week bringing with it a chance for rain. This is much needed because we are still in a drought. Right now it is too early to tell if severe weather will occur, but we will certainly be monitoring.

Pollen Forecast

Grass counts will be medium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Weeds will be in the low category on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mold counts will be medium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt