HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings advance to the division 1 sectional championship after defeated DeForest, 3-0.

In the 4th inning, Bridget Torud helped the Vikings get on the board with a 2RBI single to center field.

On the mound, Kayda Staige pitched a complete game shutout, allowing 3 hits and striking out 4.

Holmen will play one seed Sun Prairie on Wednesday, June 23rd at Middleton high school.