Court appearance for man held in Sparta area homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man is awaiting a court hearing on First-Degree Intentional Homicide and other charges connected to the death of an elderly man and an attack on two others in a home earlier this month.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that Thomas W. Aspseter, 36, in currently in the Monroe County Jail.

He'll make a court appearance Monday afternoon for a bond hearing. Online court records show that earlier today, prosecutors filed the complaint against Aspseter for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery.

On Monday, the sheriff's office also released additional details in the attack in a home outside of Sparta on June 6 that left 87-year-old Bernard Waite dead.

They said Aspseter had previously lived in the home with Waite and his wife, who is Aspseter's grandmother. He was not living in the home after being asked to leave.

On Sunday, June 6, Bernard Waite, along with Michael and Margaret Waite of Exeland, Wisconsin, returned home to find Aspseter had broken into the home. The attack happened shortly after Aspseter was told to leave.

Earlier information from the sheriff's office said that Aspseter attacked the three people with an ax.

The sheriff's office said that Michael Waite, 76, remains hospitalized from injuries in the attack. Margaret Waite, 73, was treated for her injuries and released.

Aspseter was later hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When released from medical care, he was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as new information becomes available.