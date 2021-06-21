Madison welcomes new refugees after months without any resettlements

MADISON (WKOW) -- June 20th is World Refugee Day and for many refugees in Madison, it's a time to celebrate. Madison's only refugee resettlement program, Jewish Social Services (JSS), held a picnic on Sunday to celebrate many of the refugees who have moved to Madison over the years.

"I'm glad to be here. I'm glad to have met you guys and other people," said Hussein Alshammari, a refugee from Iraq.

Events like the JSS picnic allow refugees like the Alshammaris to connect and spend time with each other. Alshammari and his father, Ahmed, settled in Madison in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The past year has been anything but enjoyable for Alshammari's family, but it's leagues better than what they left in Iraq.

"They wanted to kill my dad," Alshammari said. "They shot at our house."

Hussein Alshammari and his father Ahmed fled Iraq and resettled in the Madison area in March 2020 (Photo: Ward Jolles WKOW).

Other refugees at the picnic had similar experiences in their home countries. Celestin Lukando immigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo two years ago.

"You can sleep in your house one week and another week you sleep in a field, because of running away from the city," Lukando said.

There are many refugee stories just like Lukando's and Alshammari's, but until recently, Madison wasn't settling any new refugees.

JSS Resettlement Director Becca Schwartz says that many Trump-era policies restricted refugees from coming to the United States. In 2020, Trump set a quota of only 15,000 refugees allowed into the country, and restricted access to only those fleeing religious persecution.

"The refugees that we're resettling aren't fleeing religious persecution, they're fleeing war, they're fleeing other kinds of persecution," Schwartz said. "These folks that are coming here, they would much rather stay in their home country. They had to leave because they weren't able to be safe in their own country. They're making the best out of a bad situation by being here. It's not easy."

The Biden administration promised to alleviate restrictions and raise the quota to over 60,000 early on, but failed to deliver on that promise until late April.

Jewish Social Services Resettlement Director Becca Schwartz organized the most recent event for Madison refugees. She says these events are an important part of making new refugees feel welcome. (Photo: Ward Jolles WKOW)

Schwartz says as soon as the restrictions were lifted, though, the organization started welcoming refugee families to Madison once again.

"We have been busy, very busy since the end of April after months of not resettling anyone," Schwartz said.

Since April, the organization has welcomed at least four new families to the Madison area, and for people like Lukando, that means a stronger community.

"I'm now meeting new people," Lukando said. "Like, we have different refugees in the area whom I didn't know before celebrating."