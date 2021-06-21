‘Make Music Day’ comes to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A free all-day concert series made its summer solstice debut at different locations throughout the city on Monday.

The Pump House Regional Arts worked to bring the global 'Make Music Day' event to the area.

Assistant director Allison Krzych said it is happening in 120 different countries. Fifteen local music groups participated at nine different locations throughout La Crosse from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Coulee Region band 'Melody & Harmony' performed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'd pay to play at this point," Ukelele, guitar, mandalin and singer Debra Boehde said. "We were practicing in my garage with masks on initially so that was like one step of freedom to lose the masks."

Locally, the annual concert is named 'Make Music La Crosse' and was set to start in 2020 until the pandemic canceled everything.

"Isn't this what we've all been waiting for?" Krzych said. "Live music is a balm for the soul but to hear it in person and have the community come together on a Monday is like no other."

'Dublin's Daughters' performed until 8:30 p.m. at the Riverside International Friendship Gardens and "Fly Casual" performed at the mural behind the Pump House until 8 p.m.