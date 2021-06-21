Medical experts express concern over new COVID-19 variant

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officials say there is a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Case numbers are dropping and vaccination rates continue to rise.

Officials also say there are many reasons to believe the pandemic is not over, especially for those still unvaccinated. UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof says those who are not vaccinated still have to worry about a new variant of COVID-19.

"The story for unvaccinated people has actually gotten a little bit different, maybe a little bit worse," Dr. Pothof said. "That's with the introduction of this delta variant that is likely to become dominant in the united states. It's easier to catch so if you are unvaccinated you are more likely to get it, and the more worrisome thing, it looks like it is more severe."

Dr. Pothof says the Delta variant could really begin to spread as people spend more time indoors this fall and students go back to school.