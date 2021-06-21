Mexican president replaces head of anti-corruption agency

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has announced he is replacing the head of the government’s anti-corruption agency, saying more reforms are needed. One of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s top priorities has been the fight against government waste, kickbacks and insider contracts. Since taking office in late 2018, he has relied on Irma Eréndira Sandoval to head the Public Administration Department. But on Monday he said Sandoval will return to her job as an academic, and public administration expert Roberto Salcedo will take her place. López Obrador said reforms were needed, but did not specify what they might be.