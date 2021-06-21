Mobility wheelchairs hit the sand at Lake Altoona and Coon Fork County Park beaches this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department has added a new amenity to the Lake Altoona and Coon Fork County Park beaches that’s been years in the making.

Mobility beach wheelchairs are now available to anyone needing assistance in accessing the beach and water areas.

The department partnered with the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center to provide the two new wheelchairs which move more easily on the sand.

The plan for the chairs began in 2019 when the parks department realized there was a need they weren’t filling.

“A few years ago we were looking at access on our beach areas we realized we had a shortfall within our program that we weren’t really providing good access for people that needed a little bit of assistance to get to the actual water,” said Josh Pedersen, director of Eau Claire County’s Park and Forest Department.

A refundable deposit of $5 and a waiver needs to be filled out to check out a chair.

Pedersen said they will monitor the demand for the chairs before they decide to buy more.

Next year, the parks department hopes to add an adaptive paddle board to its beaches and improve access from the boat dock at Lake Eau Claire.