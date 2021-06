Baraboo, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska scored 8 runs in the fourth inning to lead them to a 12-0 blowout win Monday.

The game was a Division 1 Sectional Semifinal and pitted two of the three teams that shared the MVC title this season.

Evan Gamoke, Mason Manglitz and Wade Fox all had big hits in the inning that turned the game into a route.

Onalaska advanced to play Middleton for the Sectional title.