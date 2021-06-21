Onalaska’s big day sends them to the state tournament

BARABOO, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers advance to the WIAA State Tournament with a win over La Crosse Central in the sectional semi-final, 12-0 and a win over Middleton in the sectional finals, 2-1.

The winning RBI in the sectional finals came from Hilltopper Freshman, Kaden Kokaisel. Kokaisel was on varsity reserve for part of the season. The freshman was thrilled to be able to deliver for his team.

"Start of the season, I started on the VR and I never dreamed I'd DH for the varsity playoff game and it just feels amazing," said Kokaisel.

"It doesn't really feel real yet to be honest. I'm just really happy with the guys. We just persevered and believed all year," said Onalaska head coach, Brock Gnadt.

Onalaska advances to state and will play Fon Du Lac on Friday, June 25th.