Riverfest Medallion Hunt is on

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Riverfest fast approaching, organizers want to get people in the mood for the fun of the festival with a medallion hunt.

One clue is given out each morning on WXOW and Riverfest's Facebook page beginning June 21 until June 30 or until the medallion is found.

For those looking, here are some helpful reminders:

The medallion is located within 10 miles of Riverside Park

It isn't buried in the ground or under rocks, etc.

It is on public property

It is accessible 24 hours a day, but posted hours should be observed and area residents respected

Fits in the palm of your hand

If you do find the medallion, you can call the number on the medallion.

Here is Clue #1 for this year's Medallion Hunt:

Welcome to Riverfest 2021! Food, fun, and national acts on stage. Take a walk by Fido and check out the new bandshell, right by Center Park. Thank you to all of our volunteers and sponsors - without your support, our Fest would be in the dark!