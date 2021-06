STODDARD, WIS. (WXOW) - Seneca defeated De Soto 9-6 to advance to the Division 5 sectional championship.

Kendra Chambers got things going for the Indians with an RBI single in the first inning.

Aubrey Williams capitalized on the first inning with a two-run hit out to right field, making the score 4-0.

Seneca will play Independence-Gilmanton on Wednesday, June 23rd in Bangor.