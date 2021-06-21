Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa. The Linn County sheriff’s office says a deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds. The sheriff’s office says the man, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The search was ongoing for him early Monday. The wounded deputy was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.