The first full day of summer brings whipping winds

Yesterday at 10:31 PM summer officially rang and that means today will be the first full day of summer. Yet, the sad truth is that we start losing daylight but, it will be very minimal over the next few months.

After yesterday’s thunderstorms, strong winds dominate as a new weather pattern moves in. That weather pattern is a cooler one, which will be a welcomed break.

The strong winds will gust up to 30 mph all day as cooler air descends. High temperatures will struggle to climb, as high temperatures will top out in the 60s. This is a dramatic difference from our 90-degree high temperature on Friday.

There will be a gradual warm-up throughout the week. Tomorrow high temperatures make the stretch to the 70s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening. But the severe threat stays southwest of the Coulee Region.

The active pattern will continue for the rest of the week. Wednesday is looking drier, with strong winds and highs back in the 80. Thursday will bring more rainfall with a few thunderstorms. Then chances for rainfall will continue into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett