Trempealeau Co. Board votes down 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County resolution

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - At its Monday night board meeting, the Trempealeau County Board voted down a measure that would have made the county a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.

The measure would have opposed any legislation that would infringe on the public's right to keep and bear arms.

The vote was 12 board members voting no, with four voting in favor of the resolution, along with one abstention.

There was widespread debate in the county over the issue over the past several months. Several of the board members remarked that they heard passionate arguments from people on both sides of the debate.

There were no public comments Monday night. Board members, however, did weigh in on the issue.

Board member Randall Tollefson asked to postpone the vote and instead hold an advisory referendum in April 2022. After several minutes of debate, his proposal was voted down.

Debate also came from board member Sally Miller. She said that the county going over the federal government if they did create a gun law would in itself be government overreach. "Because if this month we do this, what issue do we take on next month and decide what we get to do overreach on? What group comes to us next month and says 'Please ignore the law on this?' I am not at all comfortable trying to decide what is constitutional or not, but I am even more uncomfortable with the idea of committing government overreach of exceeding my authority," she said.

Others spoke out saying that it didn't make sense to creating a resolution responding to a law or laws that don't exist. Potential liability issues for the county were also brought up by board members.