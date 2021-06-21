Trempealeau County man arrested for allegedly causing fatal crash last summer

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) – Nearly a year after a woman was killed in a head-on crash, the man authorities say was responsible for causing it has been arrested.

Micah Harris, 40, of Trempealeau, was arrested on Friday, June 18. Authorities are recommending a homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle charge.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Harris had a “detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in his blood” after a crash on July 16, 2020, that killed Monica Knepper, 57, of Trempealeau.

Authorities say he was on Highway 35 when he crossed the center line and hit Knepper head on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.