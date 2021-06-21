U.K.’s newest carrier joins IS fight, stirs Russian interest

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (AP) — British Royal Navy commanders say the U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is helping to take on the “lion’s share” of operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq. Meanwhile Russian warplanes are trying to keep tabs on its cutting-edge F-35 jet in a “cat-and-mouse” game with British and U.S. pilots. Speaking aboard the carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the U.K. is carrying out most missions to wipe out the remnants of IS in Iraq during as the U.S. concentrates on its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Moorhouse said the carrier offers the U.K. flexibility in how to conduct military operations abroad and “keeps those that wish to cause us harm … on their toes.”