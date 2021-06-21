USVI oil refinery to shutter indefinitely amid violations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that contaminated the environment in a series of events that forced schools to close and sickened dozens of residents has announced it would remain shuttered indefinitely.Limetree Bay Energy said Monday it would lay off more than 270 workers by September because it faced “severe financial constraints” after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suspended its petroleum refining and processing operations last month.The EPA paused the company’s operations last month as part of a 60-day emergency order after noting that Limetree has had large air pollutant and oil releases since February.