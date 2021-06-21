Skip to Content

Witness describes terror at deadly Florida Pride parade

3:37 pm National news from the Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A witness is describing the terror at the South Florida Pride parade that turned deadly when a member of a local gay choir accidentally slammed his truck into two fellow choristers, killing one and injuring another. Wilton Manors police and city officials have said it was a tragic accident. Authorities say the 77-year-old driver is traumatized, along with the 25-member ensemble, and is cooperating with the investigation. Witness Michael Albetta described the pandemonium as the truck tore through the street, drowning gleeful cheers with screams of terror.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content