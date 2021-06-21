Witness describes terror at deadly Florida Pride parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A witness is describing the terror at the South Florida Pride parade that turned deadly when a member of a local gay choir accidentally slammed his truck into two fellow choristers, killing one and injuring another. Wilton Manors police and city officials have said it was a tragic accident. Authorities say the 77-year-old driver is traumatized, along with the 25-member ensemble, and is cooperating with the investigation. Witness Michael Albetta described the pandemonium as the truck tore through the street, drowning gleeful cheers with screams of terror.