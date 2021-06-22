2 men who targeted wrong truck charged in 2-year-old’s death

DETROIT (AP) — Two young men have been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy. He was riding with his family when their pickup truck was hit with gunfire last week on Interstate 75. Investigators say the truck was misidentified by Darius Lanier and Eugene Hubbard, who are charged with murder and other crimes. Brison Christian was killed, and a 9-year-old brother, BJ, was injured. They were riding home to Dearborn with their parents after a basketball practice last Thursday. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Lanier and Hubbard will get a fair trial but little Brison “doesn’t get to have a life.”