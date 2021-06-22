Belarus denounces Western sanctions as ‘economic war’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus says that new prospective Western sanctions over the diversion of a passenger plane amount to the declaration of an “economic war,” and is threatening to retaliate. The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada joined forces Monday to impose sanctions on several Belarusian top officials. EU foreign ministers also prepared a series of bruising economic sanctions that would target key sectors of the Belarusian economy. Belarus’ Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced the plans to introduce the sectoral sanctions, saying that they would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.” It warned in a statement that the country will be forced to take retaliatory measures that would hurt Western companies.