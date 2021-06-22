Cardinals take down Panthers in sectional semifinal

BLANCHARDVILLE, WIS. (WXOW) - Bangor defeated Royall 1-0 to advance to the Division 4 sectional championship.

Panther pitcher, Nate Vieth, held the Cardinals off with a strikeout in the sixth inning to put them at bat.

Ashton Michek on the mound for Bangor had a perfect sixth inning with three strikeouts.

With runners on first and second in the top of the seventh inning, Samuel Cropp hit one short to the pitcher who overthrew it to third, giving Bangor the 1-0 walkoff.