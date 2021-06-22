Duterte on possible ICC killings probe: ‘You must be crazy’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he’s ready to face possible charges in any local court for the thousands of killings under his anti-drug crackdown but never before the International Criminal Court, which he has repeatedly ridiculed. The ICC’s outgoing chief prosecutor said last week that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. In his first public reaction to the prospects of an ICC investigation, Duterte said Monday: “Why would I defend or face an accusation before white people? You must be crazy.”