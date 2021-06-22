EXPLAINER: What’s next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?

Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. Congressional Democrats have been pushing the bill as an urgent response to the 2020 election and a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states. Republicans have long opposed Democratic efforts to overhaul election administration in the U.S., and say the reforms being proposed are more about ensuring Democratic victories than fairness in voting. Democratic leaders say their efforts to pass the bill will continue.