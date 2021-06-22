‘Fire monks’ ready to defend monastery from Big Sur blaze

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A group of firefighting monks was ready to defend a Buddhist monastery being threatened Tuesday by a wildfire burning in the rugged central coast mountains south of Big Sur. The San Francisco Zen Center operates the monastery and its president says the seven monks have been clearing brush and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep a layer of moister around the buildings. He says the blaze is about a mile away from the center but the weather has cooled down, which has helped firefighters.