Four drive-through food pantries coming to La Crosse and West Salem June 24-26

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Channel One Regional Food Bank plans four opportunities for people to receive food distributions between Thursday and Saturday in La Crosse County.

Four drive-through locations are scheduled in La Crosse and West Salem. Here are the dates and times:

• Thursday, June 24 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Gundersen Clinic Hotel

1520 Clinic Court, La Crosse

• Friday, June 25 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Heider Center

405 E Hamlin St, West Salem

• Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 am - 12 noon at WAFER Food Pantry

403 Causeway Blvd, La Crosse

• Saturday, June 26 from 10:30 am - 11:30 am at Anytime Fitness

1500 W Hwy 16 West Salem

Organizers said there is no need for pre-registration. Proof of income isn't required either. They added that these are TEFAP-eligible events and food is available to anyone earning 300 percent or less of federal guidelines.

Each food box contains shelf-stable foods along with frozen food, meat or protein and bakery items. Those coming to the locations won't have to get out of their vehicles as volunteers are available to put the boxes of food directly in the trunk or back seat.

Anyone interested in volunteering at one of the events or would like more information is asked to contact either WAFER at 608-782-6003 or Channel One at 507-287-2350.